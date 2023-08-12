LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — A local animal rescue organization is looking to expand across the ocean to help animals displaced and injured in the Maui wildfires.

A New Beginning Animal Rescue, an organization centered around rescuing, taking care of, and rehoming dogs and cats in northern Utah, wants to offer aid however it can.

Melissa Jensen, director of the rescue organization, said they have a good, small team of vet techs and veterinarians they want to send over.

“We just want to get over there and save lives,” she said.

A New Beginning Animal Rescue organizers said they need to do something to make sure their furry friends are taken care of in Maui.

“We’ve got a lot of people concentrating on the humans there, and I think sometimes the animals are forgotten. So we want to go over and provide some relief,” Jensen said.

Jensen wants to make sure that the pets are set up medically. She said A New Beginning will bring the supplies and labor — even bringing pets back to Utah if necessary.

In order to make that happen, Jensen said the organization needs help covering travel and supply costs.

“In an ideal world, we’ve got a pilot out there that’s thinking, ‘I can do this, just let us hop on this plane and take us over there,'” she said.

While Jensen and her team are just beginning their Maui relief efforts, they believe they can make a difference.