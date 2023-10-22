SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Lauren McCluskey died on this day, five years ago. She was murdered by Melvin Rowland, 37, a man she briefly dated.

Jill McCluskey, Laurens mother, knows the importance of making sure what happened to her daughter won’t happen to anyone else.

“It’s important because for the next young woman who is experiencing dating, violence, and stalking that she might receive help, she might be believed, she might be taken seriously, and then she won’t die,” McCluskey said.

Today, the Lauren McCluskey Foundation fights to bring awareness, funding, research, and resources to help change the way people respond to dating violence and stalking on campus.

The foundation works with more than 5,000 universities and colleges.

Lauren was a member of the University of Utah track team and a communications major. Her mother says she loved being a Ute and an athlete at the university.

This weekend, the Lauren McCluskey Foundation and the University of Utah partnered to sponsor a race in her honor, hoping to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Kyle Kepler, University of Utah head track and field and cross country coach, said the event brought people together and helped them remember Lauren for the awesome person and teammate she was.

The Lauren McCluskey Foundation said they will continue to let Lauren’s light shine by making sure campuses across the country are where students are safe and supported.