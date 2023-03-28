SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly five years after her tragic death, ESPN is releasing a documentary about Lauren McCluskey, the University of Utah student-athlete who was killed on campus despite repeated warnings to authorities in 2018.

The new documentary, titled “Listen,” has a run time of 90 minutes, which ESPN said will include new information and never-before-seen video. The documentary will also include police and dispatch recordings, interviews from the investigation, phone recordings, and interviews with numerous people who ESPN says are speaking for the first time since the incident.

The interviews include Lauren’s parents, Jill and Matt McCluskey, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, and a former U of U campus police officer. Megan Thomson, who was the parole agent for Lauren’s murderer Melvin Rowland, and another woman who previously dated Rowland also spoke to ESPN as part of the documentary.

ESPN calls the documentary “part true crime and part accountability journalism.” Throughout the 90-minute documentary, ESPN said it will explore McCluskey’s life, death, and her parents’ search for answers.

It will also look into the allegations of police misconduct and a systemic failure that helped lead to her death.

The documentary is four years in the making, led by ESPN journalists T.J. Quinn and Nicole Noren.

“Listen” will debut on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 and will be on ESPN+ on Hulu after its premiere. ABC’s 20/20 will also have a two-hour special episode that will air on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. titled “Running Out of Time,” which will be based on ESPN’s documentary.