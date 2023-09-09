MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — The last known Utah Civil War veteran’s grave was located in the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Millcreek earlier this year, and today, a tribute was held in his honor.

A local chapter of the national organization Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) found the grave of the last known civil war veteran in Utah, who died in 1945, according to a press release.

H. Ira Stormes, who died in Utah at age 99, enlisted as a Private in 1864 in Wisconsin when he was 18 years old. Stormes fought in the Battle of Egypt Station in December of that year, which was “part of a successful raid,” according to the organization.

He was discharged in 1865, and eight years later, married Jane “Jennie” Tachell. Stormes had 13 children with Jennie and settled in Salt Lake City in 1903. Jennie passed away in 1931 and Stormes later passed in 1945, the organization said.

The ceremony took place on Sept. 9 and included the Presentation and Retirement of the Colors, several remarks from family and Veterans Services representatives, the unveiling of the grave marker, and finally, a musket volley salute.

The ceremony is part of a program called The Last Union Veteran Project which is dedicated to finding and appropriately marking the graves of the last Union Civil War soldiers buried in every state.

This program is part of the SUVCW, which has over 6,000 members nationwide, according to the press release.