SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Young single adults in Utah and surrounding areas still have a chance to register for the Gather Together Conference held by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

There are two events left in the month-long conference designed to help young single adults build new friendships and strengthen their faith.

The next event is Saturday afternoon through the evening, Aug. 19 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. It officially kicks off at 12 p.m. and will go until 10 p.m., according to Eventbrite.

According to their website, this event will highlight a variety of Latter-day Saints and leaders including Steven Sharp Nelson, a member of The Piano Guys, Kate Lee, an artist, Brad Pelo, Executive Producer of “The Chosen”, and Liz Darger, BYU Senior Associate Athletic Director. The keynote speaker will be President Camille N. Johnson, the Relief Society General President.

To learn more about the specific events held during the conference, attendees can visit the website for the Gather Together Conference.

The final event is on Sunday evening at 6 p.m., on Aug. 20 at the BYU Marriot Center in Provo, Utah. This event will also be broadcast within the Utah Area on their website. The main speaker will be Elder D. Todd Christofferson.

Christofferson was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church on April 5, 2008, according to their website. Prior to his calling, Elder Christofferson practiced law in Washington, D.C., Tennessee, and North Carolina. He also served as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge John J. Sirica during the “Watergate” proceedings.

In order to register for the final two events, visit the Eventbrite website. It is $25 dollars for the combination of both events. Carpooling is recommended as parking will be limited. UTA services will also be free to YSA’s registered for the Conference on Aug. 19.