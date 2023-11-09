SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Taylor Swift fans are in for an illuminating treat at Clark Planetarium starting this weekend, Nov. 10.

Laser Taylor Swift will light up the Hanson Dome Theater with spectacular lasers set to Taylor tunes. Swifties of all ages are invited to the immersive experience where hits like “Shake It Off”, “Blank Space” and “Love Story” will come to life through laser technology.

“Taylor Swift’s music has a universal appeal, and combining her songs with laser visuals adds a new dimension to the way fans can experience her artistry,” said Brandon Crowley, Dome Manager at Clark Planetarium. “We are thrilled to bring this unique show to our audiences, offering a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.”

Tickets for Laser Taylor Swift are $10 for adults and $8 for children and are available for purchase at Clark Planetarium and online at clarkplanetarium.org. For more information about Laser Taylor Swift and other upcoming events at the planetarium visit their website or follow them on social media.