Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — A large police presence gathered in a quiet Kearns neighborhood early Thursday morning after two domestic violence calls ended in a police shooting, killing one man.

Police tape surrounded a neighborhood located near 5900 West and 6700 South. Details are extremely limited, however, Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler told ABC4 police were responding to a call of domestic violence for a second time at the time of the shooting.

The first call was earlier in the night, where the incident was purely verbal. Sgt. Cutler said police left the residence but were called back later in the night. Officers responding to the second call said the suspect, identified as Aaron Zimmerman, 46, pulled out a gun.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Three officers from the Unified Police Department Kearns Precinct opened fire. Zimmerman was killed on the scene. The reports of shots fired happened quickly after police returned to the scene for the second call.

Cutler said no officers were injured as a result of the shooting and have been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of an investigation. That investigation will be led by the Salt Lake City Police Department as part of the Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) protocol.

Cutler told ABC4 police have recovered a gun from Zimmerman. It is unclear if Zimmerman had fired any shots.

“Obviously, in situations like this, emotions are incredibly high,” said Cutler. “Anytime we respond to any kind of domestic violence call we know that people are going to be very emotional and it can be very dangerous.”

Cutler said there were four adults inside the home at the time of the domestic violence calls.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.