SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A large fire broke out at a three-story abandoned building in Salt Lake City Saturday night, according to Salt Lake City Fire.

Division Chief Dan Walker, SLCFD, said 40 firefighters responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. on August 5. Walker said the fire occurred in a boarded-up, three-story structure located near 300 West and 700 East in Downtown.

Upon firefighters’ arrival, heavy flames were reportedly visible out of the back and roof of the building. Crews were forced to go on the defensive due to the fact the building was boarded up and they did not know what was inside the structure.

Walker said they were able to put out the large fire in 45 minutes, a time frame that was quicker than expected.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nobody was inside the structure upon arrival, Walker said, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

This fire is currently under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.