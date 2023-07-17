HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) — A “large detonation” is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 17, according to Hill Air Force Base.

The explosions are reportedly part of operations to destroy old or obsolete Navy and Air Force rocket motors. One or two detonations are planned to occur per week through September, the release stated.

“The detonation will destroy an obsolete rocket motor. Atmospheric readings are taken prior to detonation, but occasionally some residents in northern Utah have experienced vibrations and shaking after a detonation,” the release stated.

The Air Force is planning this detonation to take place mid-day at the Utah Test and Training Range (UTTR).

“Detonation is the best environmental method for disposing of these large rocket motors,” said Amanda Burton, a spokesperson for the 75th Civil Engineer Group’s Environmental Branch.

The UTTR is a Department of Defense (DoD) Major Range and Test Facility Base and provides an “ideal location for operational test and evaluation for weapons requiring a large safety footprint,” their website states.

The base is reportedly the only place in the United States permitted to conduct these operations. More than 300 rocket motors have been destroyed at the site since 2012.

Hill Air Force Base officials said they do take into account the noise, and take atmospheric readings to check “wind speed, direction and other factors” to predict if the conditions are acceptable for a detonation.

If the prediction shows that the noise is going to be louder than permitted levels along the Wasatch Front, the detonations are delayed.

“We want to do this work without adversely affecting our neighbors and the environment,” Burton said, adding this includes having sound monitors along the Wasatch Front. “We continue to update and upgrade our sound monitoring. This is still the safest and most efficient way of disposing of these motors.”

As the only location capable of supporting “overland testing” of cruise missiles, the base is also used in a training capacity for “air-to-air-combat, air-to-ground inert and live practice bombing and gunnery training by DoD aircrews.”

Officials said the base provides “realistic terrain for world-class test and training scenarios to ensure the war fighter is prepared to deploy at a moment’s notice to win any conflict with decisive air and space power.”

As a reminder, one or two detonations are planned every Monday and Tuesday through September, weather permitting and subject to change.