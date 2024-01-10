FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — Primordial, one of Lagoon‘s newest roller coasters, was named the No. 1 Theme Park Attraction in 2024 by USA Today’s “10 Best” travel awards.

USA Today asked a panel of experts to nominate their favorite rides introduced in the past year and had readers vote for their top picks. Primordial beat rides at Magic Kingdom, Dollywood, Seaworld, and Hersheypark.

Meaning “existing at or from the beginning of time,” Primordial takes place in the setting of a Primordial realm. Riders follow a storyline that Lagoon officials say “is completely original and unlike anything you have ever seen on any attraction before.”

The ride, which has eight different possible endings, currently breaks the world-record for the tallest vertical drop track, the press release states.

The ride has a maximum speed of 40 miles per hour, with a track height of 84 feet. The total ride time is just under five minutes.

Primordial’s design process started in 2015. It took eight years to build and was developed using more than 65 contractors, Lagoon officials said. Lagoon reportedly used local Utah suppliers and vendors for more than 75% of the ride. According to the press release, Lagoon worked with the best in the amusement park industry for Primordial’s design and show elements.