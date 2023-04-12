FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — A seven-year-old boy was surprised with a trip to Disney World at a Farmington amusement park on Wednesday, April 12.

Organized by Make-A-Wish Utah and America First Credit Union, amusement park Lagoon changed its name to “LoganLand” for the day to welcome Logan, 7, and his family with a behind-the-scenes tour of the park and a secret surprise. Logan is in remission from Leukemia, which he was diagnosed with in 2022.

While at the park, Logan’s ultimate wish came true: He was given puzzle pieces throughout the day that eventually revealed a trip to Walt Disney World when put together.

“He is currently still taking daily chemotherapy pills, but any cancer cells remaining in his body are undetectable,” the press release stated. “Throughout his entire experience, Logan maintained his sense of humor and gratitude, at one point telling his mom that he was grateful to have cancer because it taught him how many kind people are in the world.”

When he grows up, the seven-year-old boy aspires to be an engineer who can build rollercoasters. Because of this, a Lagoon coaster engineer accompanied Logan as he explored every corner of the park.

“I’m just really proud to be his mom,” said Kelly Knapp, Logan’s mother.

Knapp says her son remained a positive attitude throughout the treatment.

“Little things don’t trip him up because he’s able to have this bigger picture,” she said. “It’s shocking to see a seven-year-old come out of something so hard and be so inspiring to me and strangers.”

Knapp recalled a time when she saw the boy crying in her review mirror. She asked him what was wrong, and his answer surprised her.

“He said, ‘I’m so grateful that I have cancer at seven so I can figure out that there are this many good people in the world,'” Knapp said.

Jared Perry, president of Make-A-Wish Utah, made an appearance at Lagoon to present Logan with the trip of his lifetime.

“Today is one of those reward days where we get to say, ‘You’ve been through so much and that’s okay because the community is here to help support you,’” Perry said.