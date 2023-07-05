A motivational speaker and TikTok creator pranked his way into getting a $5 meal deal at Kum & Go. (Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake Planning Commission denied an appeal from Kum & Go, which has been trying to build and operate a gas station and convenience store on the corner near Sugar House Park.

The Planning Commission voted to deny the application on Wednesday, July 5, on the grounds that the “potential for detrimental impacts could not be mitigated,” according to a staff report adopted by the commission.

Those impacts reportedly include traffic, the environmental impact of having a gas station next to a park with a secondary drinking water source, the intensity of the use in an area designated as low intensity, and impacts on air and water at Sugarhouse Park.

Specifically, based on Kum & Go’s Traffic Impact Study, the project would “add a significant increase in the number of daily trips taken in and out” of the site, creating about 364 more trips to that location.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The staff report also included more than 500 written comments that, for the most part, opposed the project because of its location and concerns about traffic in the area.

One long-term area resident who opposed the project stated that currently, with various high-rises built in the area, it is “practically impossible to exit the neighborhood streets onto 1300 East during most of the daytime hours.”

Another opposed, saying that “the traffic there is already nuts.” They continued, “Have you ever tried to cross that intersection on foot? It’s scary and gross because of all the cars and congestion and this gas station will make it so much worse.”

While an application cannot be denied based on clamor, the Planning Commission looked at “specific first-hand knowledge relating to the conditions at the site where the project is intended to be built,” according to the document.

Kum & Go argued that the Planning Commission decision was “illegal, arbitrary, and capricious,” according to the statement, however, the commission concluded that their decision is supported by evidence and is within their scope.