DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Five students and five teachers were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning at the American Preparatory Academy campus in Draper on Wednesday, according to Draper City Fire.

The kids and staff members reportedly went to the hospital with symptoms including headache and nausea. The children ranged in age from two to five years old.

Officials said a contractor was working with gas-powered equipment in another building and the fumes traveled into the school, sickening some of the students and staff members.

Draper Police said the carbon monoxide leak may have been caused by an industrial size power washer, specifically.

The school reopened on Thursday after officials worked overnight to make sure there was no longer a threat.

All of the hospitalized kids and teachers have since been released from the hospital.

Every year in the U.S., at least 420 people die and more than 100,000 people visit the emergency room from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Red Cross recommends installing carbon monoxide detectors in central locations on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If the carbon monoxide alarm sounds, move quickly to a fresh air location outside or by an open window or door. Additionally, they recommend checking and changing the batteries in your carbon monoxide alarms every six months, just like your smoke alarms.

Common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.