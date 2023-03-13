KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — A Kearns man was charged Monday after he allegedly tried to shoot at his wife and child.

According to Unified Police Department records, the Kearns man, 32, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with the following:

Aggravated assault, a 3rd-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a 3rd-degree felony

Two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, 3rd-degree felony

Reckless endangerment, class a misdemeanor

Discharge of firearms, class b misdemeanor

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 8, around 9:45 p.m. Reportedly, a Kearns man found out his wife was talking with a tenant living in the basement, and reportedly retaliated. According to the arrest record, the Kearns man began arguing with his wife, but it escalated from there.

The Kearns man was standing only a few feet away from her when he told her he was going to kill her and shot at her. She was reportedly holding their 1-year-old daughter. The wife reported that their other child was in the room adjacent when this happened.

Afterward, the Kearns man reportedly went downstairs and confronted one of their tenants.The tenant said he and his roommates attempted to take away the gun, and he fired it again.

She reported that she heard the second shot from upstairs. She said he then came back upstairs, punched her in the head, and kicked her multiple times. She then went to the Kearns precinct of Unified Police Department to report the incident.

Prosecutors requested that he be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.

“The [Kearns man] has used a weapon against [his wie] threatened to kill her, and she believes he will kill her. The [Kearns man] exhibited a complete disregard for the safety of his family,” the charging documents stated.