KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — Kearns High School and Beehive Elementary School were both temporarily placed on lockdown on Tuesday, May 23, after a student allegedly pulled out a gun during an argument on campus, according to officials.

Unified Police Department said a student revealed a gun during a verbal argument involving multiple students at Kearns High. As the officers arrived on the scene, the students involved in the argument reportedly fled.

Officials “set up a containment and were searching” for the students when the student who had allegedly pulled out a gun “came walking back” without the firearm, police said.

Police said they placed two students in custody and are still searching for the gun. The schools were placed on lockdown temporarily but it has since been lifted.

The names of the students have not been released as they are likely minors.