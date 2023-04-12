KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Flooding in Kaysville collapsed a road in the neighborhood around Orchard Ridge and Mountain Road on Wednesday morning, prompting evacuations of 25 homes.

According to Kaysville City officials, roads and utilities have been severely impacted the flooding, with some sections of pavement having collapsed. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as crews work to stabilize the surrounding area, and determine the cause and extent of the flooding.

Flooding in Kaysville collapsed pavement and prompted evacuations (Image courtesy of Kaysville Fire Department)

Kaysville Public Works Director Josh Belnap said a preliminary investigation shows that a storm drain pipe became plugged overnight.

“We don’t know what would have caused that plug or exactly where it happened, but this is one of the few locations in Kaysville where there is some mountain snow runoff that comes into the storm drain system,” said Belnap. “That water, not having anywhere to go in the pipe, came out into the street, flowed outside of the street and caused significant erosion on the backside of the curb and sidewalk.”

Residents living along Orchard Ridge Drive, Stone House Bend, and Cobblewood Court are encouraged to move their vehicles out of the impacted area and to stay off the roadways.

“As stability of roads and infrastructure cannot be immediately determined, please stay out of the area,” said Kaysville City officials.

The American Red Cross of Utah has set up an evacuation shelter to help families displaced as a result of the flooding. The evacuation center is set up at a nearby Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1085 North and 50 East. Residents in need are encouraged to go to the pop-up shelter or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

There are no reports on if the flooding has moved into the homes affected or if it is isolated to roadways at this time.

Belnap said it could take several months to clean up completely as they have to rebuild roads and underground pipelines.

Reports of flooding in other areas are sending emergency crews into action as well. Salt Lake City Police Department said they are working with Salt Lake City Fire, government officials, and the Department of Public Utilities in monitoring runoff on 1700 South from 1500 East and 1700 East.

Salt Lake crews are diverting water and helping homeowners, but there are no evacuations at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more details as they become available.