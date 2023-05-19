SLCPD patrol officers stand outside a patrol car as they arrest a vandalism suspect, (SLCPD, May 18, 2023.)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — With the help of the K9 Squad, a man was arrested Thursday in Salt Lake City after he allegedly vandalized several cars.

Hiram Bokatrik, 27, was arrested for five counts of criminal mischief, one count of vehicle burglary, one count of failing to stop at the command of a police officer, and one count of interfering with an arresting officer.

On Thursday, May 18, around 11:36 p.m., police received reports of someone smashing windows near 100 South and 600 West in Salt Lake City. When officers arrived, they found Bokatrik near 50 North and 600 West, as soon as he saw patrol car lights, he began to run away.

Officers reportedly locked down the area and requested help from the SLCPD K9 Squad. When they arrived, the K9 immediately detected and started to follow a scent trail.

As they were searching, they saw Bokatrik running in a field. Officers ordered him to stop, but he refused. He eventually stopped running, and officers were able to take him into custody, although he allegedly resisted.

Officers said they believe he vandalized a total of four cars and one building by smashing out windows. He was also accused of stealing headphones from one of the cars he vandalized.

Bokatrik was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, where he will remain awaiting further charges and the possibility of bail.