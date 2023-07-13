Loki the K9 Officer, Courtesy of the Utah Department of Corrections

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — An 8-year-old dog that served as a K9 officer, was found dead in a K9 vehicle at the Utah State Correctional Facility on Thursday evening.

Loki was an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois and served with the Utah Department of Corrections for 6 years before his passing.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Loki, who served this department faithfully for six years,”

said Executive Director, Brian Redd. “We are mourning along with all of our staff, and at the

same time we are committed to fully investigating the circumstances of Loki’s passing.”

According to a press release from the UDC, the specific circumstances of the death are not clear. And it is unknown how long the K9 was in the car, or how he got there.

Loki began working with the Department of Corrections K9 unit in 2017. He was one of seven K9s in the department that assist the USCF, and Central Utah Correctional Facility. The K9 officers assist with drug detection, fugitive apprehension, facility security, and emergency response.

Utah State Correctional Facility is located in Salt Lake City and houses approximately 2,600 incarcerated individuals.

Loki, the K9 officer, Courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety