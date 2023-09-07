HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Two juveniles are facing charges after they allegedly stole a vehicle and attempted to flee officers this morning, according to the Heber City Police Department.

Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, Heber City Police Officers said they attempted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Challenger at 500 North Main Street in Heber. The vehicle reportedly had expired registration and came back as stolen.

The vehicle immediately fled westbound on Highway 80 toward Jordanelle State Park, according to police. The vehicle then reportedly got off Highway 40 at exit 8 and eluded police in the area before being located by Heber City officers.

The vehicle got back on Highway 40 at onramp 8 and headed eastbound toward Heber City, according to police.

Pursuit speeds reportedly reached approximately 140 miles per hour.

Heber police said multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit and spike strips were successfully deployed on the driver side of the vehicle.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Highway 40 near mile marker 14 where two juvenile occupants were detained, according to police. Both juveniles were reportedly booked into Juvenile Detention on multiple charges.

Police said the vehicle had been stolen this morning, Sept. 7, from Spanish Fork around 6:30 a.m. and fled from Utah County Sheriff deputies.

No further information is available at this time.