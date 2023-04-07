WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) — Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying a juvenile male who reportedly attempted to kidnap a third grader at a West Valley elementary school on Thursday, April 6.

According to Granite School District, a juvenile accosted a third-grade student at Whittier Elementary on Thursday around 3:50 p.m. Officials say he dragged her around the corner of a building where a physical struggle ensured.

The student fought the suspect, screamed for help and was able to get away safely after a school employee heard her cries and approached the area. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Granite School District Police and West Valley police believe the individual is a juvenile but may be in his early 20s. He is described as weighing 150 to 160 pounds, 5’9″ – 5’11” in height and light-skinned African American/Somalian or Hispanic.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black beanie, gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

“The student is safe and was unharmed during this incident,” school officials said. “We are grateful that one of our employees heard her screams and was able to assist her. We also commend this student for doing the right thing by making noise and fighting back. Our hope is that with community input, we are able to identify this individual as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Granite Police Department dispatch at 801–481–7122.