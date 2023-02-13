SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old on Saturday.

This investigation started just before 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 11, when police took a call about a shooting near the 1600 block of West Ivy Circle.

Officers responded and found a 17-year-old male with a critical gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers reportedly secured the area, found witnesses, and began to search for a suspect and any potential evidence.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, detectives got information about the suspect. Officers then found the suspect near 300 East 700 South and took him into custody.

Officers took the 14-year-old boy to the Public Safety Building where he will reportedly be processed for booking into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, no personal or other information is being released at this time.