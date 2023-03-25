Shots were fired in an indoor swap meet in West Valley City. (Keaton Yoshinaga, ABC4)

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) — Shots were fired in a reported aggravated robbery of a swap meet in West Valley City earlier this evening, Mar. 25, according to West Valley City Police. The suspect’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Police received a call around 5:50 p.m. reporting a death from a shooting at Salt Lake’s Indoor Swap Meet, however, once police arrived they determined there had been shots fired but no deaths. Police believe the miscommunication came from a possible language barrier.

Police confirmed multiple shots were fired, however only one victim was grazed by a bullet during the incident. “Mentally he’s shaken, but he’s physically overall doing just fine,” West Valley City Lieutenant Jason Vincent said.

As the shoppers heard the shots and ran out the doors, police say the suspect managed to “slip out” in the crowd. He was well covered, wearing a mask, similar to a bandana covering, glasses and a hat.

The suspect targeted dozens of shops within the building, causing significant damage to the jewelry store, according to Vincent. Police are currently reviewing footage to help identify and track down the suspect.

Vincent said he has worked as an officer in the area for over two decades and has never responded to a shooting at the swap meet. The business plans on opening again later today.

This is a developing story, more information will be released as it becomes available.