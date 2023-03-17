PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A jury trial between a Utah doctor and famed Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is set to begin on Tuesday, March 21.

The eight-day trial will consider allegations from a complaint filed in 2019 alleging Paltrow was involved in a hit-and-run collision with a Utah skier, Dr. Terry Sanderson, while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in February 2016.

According to the complaint documents, Sanderson was hit by Paltrow while she skiing on a family vacation on a beginner run at Deer Valley. Sanderson claims Paltrow was “skiing out of control and too fast for her ability.” Sanderson’s attorneys say their client was injured in the collision, suffering four broken ribs, brain injury, and other serious injuries.

Sanderson further claims after the collision, Paltrow and Deer Valley employees, including the ski instructor, left him in the snow with serious injuries and failed to contact emergency responders. Court documents also show Sanderson claims Deer Valley filed a false report saying Sanderson was at fault to protect Paltrow and that the resort had caused emotional distress.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After the complaint was initially filed, Paltrow had denied any wrongdoing, alleging Sanderson had actually plowed her from behind and “delivered a full body blow.” Paltrow claimed Sanderson had smashed into her, apologized and said he was fine. Paltrow filed a counterclaim against Sanderson in 2019.

Deer Valley Resort had requested to be removed from the case saying Deer Valley’s conduct did not put Sanderson in any actual physical danger. Deer Valley’s motion also denies Sanderson’s claims that the resort did nothing to help and filed a false report after the alleged collision.

Deer Valley Resort has since been dismissed from the case in January 2023.

Court documents show Sanderson is seeking more than $3 million in damages.

The full complaint and counterclaim can be read, in their entirety, below: