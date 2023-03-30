SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — In 2017, a 17-year-old boy was accused of shooting and killing Tristen Mogadam, 18, during a marijuana deal in Magna. Six years later, jurors found him guilty of all six criminal charges, including first-degree murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

On Friday, March 24, a jury at the Third District Court in Salt Lake County found Issac NacDaniel Patton, 24, guilty of felony murder, aggravated robbery, purchase or transfer of a firearm by a restricted person, and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Patton pleaded not guilty to all six charges back in January 2018.

According to court documents, Patton met up with Mogadam and his brother on Feb. 16, 2017, to buy marijuana at Mogadam’s residence in Magna. After Mogadam handed Patton the marijuana, Patton reportedly asked, “What else you got?”

Then, police say Patton pulled out a gun and attempted to grab Mogadam, who pushed him aside and ran toward his residence. A man with Patton reportedly said, “Blast him.” This was when Mogadam’s brother reported three gunshots were fired. One of the shots struck Mogadam in the back.

First responders transported Mogadam to the hospital where he died that night. The Office of Medical Examiner concluded Mogadam died of a single gunshot wound to his heart. Witnesses later identified Patton as the one who fired the shots that killed Mogadam.

Court documents state Patton told officers during questioning that he was a member of a gang and believed Mogadam was a member of a rival gang.

Patton, then 17, was indicted as an adult in March 2017 with the six charges previously stated.

The jury also unanimously agreed that state prosecutors have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that those three shots Patton fired were connected to him being in a gang or were done to gain recognition within a gang.

Patton’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 15, 2023.