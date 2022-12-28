SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A staff member at Granite Park Junior High school has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing and becoming pregnant with a 14-year-old student’s child.

Kimberly Cruz Romero, 29, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail facing a first degree felony charge of rape of a child, a first degree felony charge of forcible sodomy, two third degree felony charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and a speeding infraction.

Police with the Granite School District PD said through an investigation that started on Dec. 16, they learned of a 14-year-old student reportedly having sexual relations with an attendance tracker, identified as Romero, at the junior high.

The student allegedly reported that he had been abused by Romero on several occasions, including in her office at the school and at a Salt Lake City hotel and she eventually became pregnant with his child. The student reportedly told police was threatened by gang members belonging to a gang Romero is allegedly a part of for wanting to end the relationship.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say they found text messages from Romero’s phone number to the victim’s phone, as well as photos and video that support the allegations throughout the investigation.

Police said while taking Romero into custody, she allegedly told police she recently had surgery for a miscarriage, which police believe took place in Mexico about a week ago.

In a statement made to ABC4 by the Granite School District, officials said: