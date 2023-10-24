SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake County judge sentenced a man Monday to one to 15 years in prison for obstructing justice in connection to a fatal stabbing in February.

Charles Alires, 34, was killed in a stabbing at the Palmer Courts on Feb. 2. During the investigation, police arrested two men in connection to the killing: Ivy Grant, 27, and Taddy Jackman, 44.

Grant, who pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in September, was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. Jackman, who is accused of stabbing Alires, has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Dec. 7.

In February, Salt Lake City Police arrived at a basketball court near the 900 block of South Main Street and found Alires lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. He died on scene, court documents said.

According to police reports, Jackman and Grant were in a fist fight with Alires when Jackman allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times. According to surveillance footage and witness accounts, Grant and Jackman allegedly continued to hit Alires once he was already knocked to the ground.

The group of people surrounding the fight then reportedly dispursed and Alires walked to the basketball court where he collapsed and later died.

Grant allegedly denied being involved in the fight but later pleaded guilty in court to obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. The court is allowing credit for time served, meaning Grant’s eight and-a-half months spent in custody will go toward his prison time.