WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — With the summer coming to a close and students soon returning to classrooms, Jordan School District is recognizing a major achievement ahead of the school year by welcoming 450 new teachers.

This historic acquirement by the school district was celebrated during an event on Friday, Aug. 11, in which the incoming teachers were introduced to members of the community.

As many of the new teachers walked into the school for the first time, they were greeted with cheers and applause with students, cheerleaders, mascots, principals, coaches, and more coming out to show their support.

These educators come from 20 different states and eight different countries, including all varieties of backgrounds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One of the educators joining the district, Jared Kosareff, is entering the profession after years spent working in construction and a recent term as a substitute teacher. Now, he will begin the new year as a full-time teacher at Aspen Elementary School in South Jordan.

“It was definitely a big change for me,” Kosareff said. “When I grew up, my mom was a high school teacher, and my dad started his career as a teacher, so I’ve always been around education … I ended up getting into the construction industry, which was great, I loved it, but I just needed a change.”

Within the district, West Jordan Middle School will be welcoming 14 new teachers this upcoming school year. According to Principal Eric Price, it is great seeing more people enter the profession, and their hard work should be appreciated.

“We have to make sure that we recognize our teachers from the beginning like today and this doesn’t just stop,” he says. “It’s a continuous process of how we help recognize these teachers… Not only the ones that are brand new but the ones that are still here.”

The community really came together for the celebrations in support of these teachers, including donations. Cyprus Credit Union took part by donating hundreds of backpacks with supplies for teachers as they begin the school year.

Excited to begin this year, Kosareff shares a message for his future students: “I’m here to have fun, I’m here to teach you, and we’re going to have a great time … I hope that I have as much impact on your life as you do on mine.”