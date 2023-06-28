SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Job Corps program has launched a summer recruitment drive in Utah. Job Corps is part of the U.S. Department of Labor and is offering immediate openings and free career training in the nation’s leading industries for 16 through 24-year-olds.

Utah has two Job Corps campuses in Clearfield and Ogden. They offer skills training in high demand industries such as manufacturing, automotive and machine repair, construction, finance and business, health care, hospitality, information technology, renewable resources and transportation.

Job Corps is free for ages 16–24 from low-income households who meet the eligibility requirements. Students can apply and enroll at any time. Along with hands-on career skills, training participants are able to engage in the community that is Job Corps. Opportunities for campus activities, student organizations, and recreation are offered as well as the benefit of on-campus housing, meals, health care, and job search assistance.

Applicants may qualify if they receive benefits such as SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are foster youth. Job Corps offers expedited enrollment for age-eligible young adults experiencing homelessness.

“For students, we are a path to careers, certifications, and connections—all without student debt. For employers, we’re a possible solution to their workforce pipelines,” said Rachel Torres, National Director of Job Corps. “It’s a win-win for workers and businesses in Utah.”

Job Corps recently launched a revamped national website, as well as new sites for every campus nationwide. Features include virtual tours, a 24/7 virtual assistant named Corey, and an interactive map allowing users to find a Job Corps campus based on location, industry or a specific training area.

For more information about Job Corps, or to begin the enrollment process, visit jobcorps.gov or call 800-733-JOBS (5627).