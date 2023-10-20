SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Traffic along I-15 in Sandy near 9500 South was at a near standstill for several hours on Friday morning, after a Jeep was struck by a semi-truck causing a five-car pile-up.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the driver of the Jeep was about to take an exit that would have taken him off I-15 and toward the I-215 Belt Route and 7200 South near 9000 South. UHP said the driver “made a poor decision,” cutting across traffic in order to stay on I-15.

In the process, the Jeep was struck by a semi-truck and was sent careening across several lanes, hitting three other cars in the process. One driver was transported to the hospital.

After the collision, I-15 was brought down to two lanes as Utah Highway Patrol investigated and cleared the scene. One person was reportedly taken to the hospital in “serious condition.”

Utah Highway Patrol said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash following a preliminary investigation. Traffic was backed up for several hours, though it has since cleared and all lanes of traffic are open.