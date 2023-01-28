A woman speaks in the Salt Lake City rally following the death of Tyre Nichols, Jan. 28. (Tainui Wihongi, ABC4)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A rally calling for justice for the death of Tyre Nichols gathered in Liberty Park this afternoon, Jan. 28.

The Party for Socialism and Liberations organized the rally in Salt Lake City that brought nearly 100 people together.

One of the organizers Devin Martinez said the purpose of the rally was to continue the work that was started in 2020 to pressure local and federal governments and overcome political disagreements in order to “curtail the impunity of cops.”

“The fact that these police officers were so bold to enact this violence and that so many other police officers feel that bold as well every day is proof that they don’t fear consequences of their actions,” Martinez said.

Tyre Nichols, 29, was beaten by police after being pulled over for a traffic stop on Jan. 7 in Memphis. Nichols died from his injuries three days following the horrific confrontation. The five officers involved in the incident have been fired, arrested, and taken into custody. They have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

Bodycam videos of the traffic stop and beating were released yesterday, preceding the rally by a day.

Salt Lake City rally following the death of Tyre Nichols, Jan. 28. (Tainui Wihongi, ABC4)

Martinez said that with all the different political or social perspectives on how to stop police terror, they are trying to rally everyone around one simple slogan: “Jail killer cops.”

“If we can get more cops in jail, if we can fight, and really push for and hold these cops accountable more and more, it will be difficult for that impunity to be maintained on the end of police departments. So we feel that that’s really the first step in our movement and to getting the power that we need,” Martinez said.

The rally consisted of speeches and poetry and a march around the area.