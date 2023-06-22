SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The fan-favorite restaurant, Jack in the Box, officially made its way to Salt Lake City with a grand opening Wednesday.

Jack in the Box is an American fast-food restaurant, and its Salt Lake location offers burgers, tacos, breakfast croissants, and more. As shown in the photos of the grand opening, cars were lining the street to get their first meals.

This comes after almost two years of anticipation for more locations in Utah. In August 2021, a Jack in the Box spokesperson told ABC4: “Following the relaunch of our franchise development program earlier this year, we are aggressively seeking expansion in current and new markets, including Utah. We’ll have more to share on our plans to grow in Utah in the very near future.”

Earlier this year they announced that they would be opening 10 new locations in northern Utah. According to a press release, Jack in the Box will also open locations in Layton, Ogden, Saratoga Springs, and South Jordan.

There were already locations in southern Utah in St. George, Cedar City, and Washington City, but those looking forward to a Salt Lake City location of Jack in the Box can finally celebrate.

The restaurant is located at 61 East 2100 South Salt Lake City. For those interested in bringing a location closer to them, Jack in the Box is also offering franchise opportunities in Utah. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit their website.