Courtesy of Jack in the Box

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With the addition of Jack in the Box to Salt Lake City’s repertoire, Utahns can now look forward to trying the restaurant’s new menu items being offered in the spooky season.

Jack in the Box is dishing out a few new menu items, including the return of the famous Monster Taco and the brand-new Angry Monster Taco. “Jack Box is famously known as the King of Late Nights, so naturally Halloween is his favorite holiday,” a release states.

The new menu items will be available to order from September 25 to November 19.

Here is a complete list of new menu items being offered this fall:

Monster Tacos Two monster-sized tacos filled with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce. Pricing: $3 for two



Angry Monster Tacos Two spicy monster-sized tacos with the same melty American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce, inside a red shell. Pricing: $3 for two



Classic or Spicy Chicken Sauced & Loaded Sando Two 100% all white meat crispy chicken strips, French fries, white cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, ranch & Jack’s Good Good Sauce on a Brioche bun. Want an extra spicy kick? This loaded chicken sando can come with jalapeños too. Pricing: $8.49



Basic Witch Shake Jack’s Pumpkin Spice Oreo Cookie Shake made with Oreo Cookie pieces, along with a whipped topping and a cherry. Pricing: $4.89 regular and $5.79 large



Pumpkin Croissant Bites Bite-sized, buttery, flaky croissants stuffed with a warm, sweet pumpkin filling. Order them in a pack of three or six pieces. Pricing: 3pc for $2.50, 6pc for $5



2fer Croissants Warm buttery croissants with melty American cheese, grilled sausage, and a freshly cracked egg. Also available with grilled ham and hickory smoked bacon. Pricing: $6 for two

