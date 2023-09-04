TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah couple was assaulted early yesterday morning by two men the couple did not know.

At around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, Veronica Halon and her girlfriend Alexis Hanson were returning home from a day packed full of celebrations and music. The two had just settled down in their apartment when they heard a knock at the door.

When they opened it, they say they were met by an older man holding a golf club. Further down, they said, was an African American man with dreads.

“We had a couple drinks, and the older man came and knocked on our door. And we opened the door, and the dog went running,” Hanson said. “The guy says, what’s going on in here?”

The couple said the African American man said something that they didn’t catch.

“I just heard ‘girlfriend, b****,’ and just like other words. And so I just told him to shut the f*** up as I was running by and I didn’t make it past him because he socked me right to the ground,” Hanson said.

Hanlon said she thought he was going to kill her.

The couple said the two men left before police arrived, and so they are now trying to find information about them.

“I just don’t want it to happen to anybody else,” Hanson said. “And I mean, there’s a lot of things that I would say, but you know, I just don’t want it to happen to anybody else. It was terrible. And it’s just sick.”

Hanlon said the extent of her injuries is not fully known, however doctors believe she has a broken nose and further damage to other facial bones.

She said the physical damage can heal but the rest may never go away.

“Going back to the house to grab stuff it’s, like, scary. The most, like, sickening feeling that they’re just waiting,” Hanson said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover medical bills.

They also advise anyone with any information to contact the Taylorsville Police Department.