SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s almost here. That day of days when neighborhood streets will fill with witches, astronauts, Marios, Luigis, and Barbies galore. Halloween is about to take over local neighborhoods. There are loads of family-friendly activities around Salt Lake City and surrounding areas and thrill seekers can visit multiple haunted houses, factories, and forests.

Utahns should start planning now for the culmination of Halloween: Trick-or-Treating. Most school districts will be in school on Oct. 31, making it a school night so plan outings accordingly to make sure to get those pillowcases filled before bedtime.

Trick-or-treaters typically are out knocking between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., but a few eager beavers or families with very young children may be out as early as 4:30 or 5 p.m.

It’s always advisable to only Trick-or-Treat at homes with lights on and for homeowners once you are done giving out treats remember to turn your lights off or you may be entertaining the doorbell much longer than you anticipated.

Here are a few tips and tricks for making the best of the night for all those little ghouls and goblins:

Street Safety is paramount for drivers and walkers. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled as you are driving through neighborhood streets. Be prepared for anything and stay well under the speed limit. Parents should talk to their kids about distracted walking – this includes texting, talking on or looking at phones, or listening to music.

Adults should always accompany young children on their rounds. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that evening hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. are the riskiest times of day for child pedestrians.

Older children should create a “buddy system” and watch out for each other. Remind kids to never enter a home or a car for a treat. Make sure kids know how to call 911 in case of an emergency or if they get lost.

Be aware of tripping hazards while visiting homes and make sure costumes won’t cause trips or snags. Make sure shoes fit properly. Costumes should also have reflective surfaces and allow children to be easily seen.

Finally, homeowners should consider some non-edible goodies for trick-or-treaters who may have allergies or for younger kids. Remind kids to wait until they are home to dig into their bounty, so candy can be sorted and checks for spoiled, unwrapped, or suspicious items. It is much healthier to ration those yummy treasures and parents should help kids understand moderation and balance in consuming sugary sweets.

Be safe and have fun this Halloween. Check local city listings for activities leading up to and on Halloween and be mindful and respectful of personal property while visiting neighborhoods.