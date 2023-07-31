SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist and driver were both charged after allegedly racing each other in Sandy over the weekend, according to Sandy City Police.

Police say the two were charged with exhibition of speed/racing and other violations.

In the area of 1300 East and 10600 South, an officer saw three motorcycles and a Ford Mustang driving over the speed limit. Two of those motorcycles reportedly did not have license plates.

The officer observed that one motorcyclist and the driver of the Mustang were “repeatedly racing in parallel lines” southbound on 1300 East.

Police say the officer was able to stop all four vehicles. The two other motorcyclists were reportedly also cited for moving violations.

“The Motorcycle and the Mustang were State Tax Impounded for Exhibition of Speed/Racing,” Sandy Police stated. “It’s a road, not a racetrack.”

Speed contests, better known as “street racing” or “burnouts,” are now a Class A misdemeanor. This means participants can face a fine of up to $2,500 and up to a year in jail.

Your car will also be “State Tax impounded” — which costs $400 to get released, plus whatever towing and yard storage fees apply. If your vehicle is involved in a street race, it is now subject to seizure, which means you can lose your vehicle forever.

For those who are traveling 105 mph or greater on any highway in Utah, it is considered reckless driving — a Class B misdemeanor. This means a possible fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Reckless driving is showing a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property, according to Ogden Police.

No further information is available at this time.