ALTA, Utah (ABC4) — The Alta Ski Area is opening for the winter season on Thanksgiving weekend – sort of.

The ski area is doing a “limited opening” as the 2023 winter season continues to get off to a quiet and tame start. The opening day will be Saturday with the Wildcat and Collins lifts starting up at 9:15 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Alta officials said there will be limited groomed terrain available with no access to the Albion Basin. In addition to the lifts, amenities such as the Albion Grill, Watson Shelter, Alta Java, Baldy Brews, and the Slopeside Cafe are expected to be open during Opening Day.

“It took longer than expected, but Mother Nature delivered another two feet of snow in the past week and our on-mountain crews have been working around the clock to prepare the mountain for skiing,” reads Alta’s website.

According to Ski Utah’s snow report, The Alta Ski Area has a base of 32 inches of snow as of Wednesday. Another storm passing through Utah on Thanksgiving and into Black Friday is expected to bring more snow to Utah’s mountains, adding to that total just before the ski area opens.

The resort recommends only expert skiers take to the slopes on opening day, given the current condition of the mountain. Alta said parking reservations won’t be required for Opening Day, but still recommends carpooling with friends and family. Reservations will begin on Dec. 15.

Alta Ski Area had previously announced it would open for the winter season Nov. 17, however, due to the quiet start to the winter season, the ski area was forced to postpone the opening day.