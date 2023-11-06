LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities in Lehi are investigating Monday after a student brought a gun to Viewpoint Middle School.

Kimberly Bird, a spokesperson for the school, said the weapon was found in the morning after another student reported a rumor they had heard to administrators.

The school’s resource officer responded and found the student who had allegedly brought the gun and removed them from their classroom.

“Upon investigation, a firearm was found in the student’s backpack,” said Aaron Barth, the school’s principal, in an email sent to parents.

He noted that at no time were threats made to students or the school.

Barth said the incident remains under investigation and added that “appropriate action has been taken.”

The school did not enter a lockdown, because of how quickly administrators and police responded.

“We are grateful for students who immediately reported concerns to a trusted adult,” Barth said. “We hope that all students realize how important it is that when they ‘see something, they say something.’”

School administrators encouraged students to download the SafeUT app, which offers free counseling help for those feeling lonely, depressed, or in crisis.