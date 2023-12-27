SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a power outage Wednesday in Salt Lake City that affected thousands of people.

Rocky Mountain Power said the outage affected more than 5,000 customers in the capital city. As of 4:30 p.m., only a handful of outages remained, affecting roughly

According to officials, the outage was due to a damaged line, which sparked a fire. What exactly caused the damage remains unclear, as it could have been debris or an animal, such a squirrel.

Neighbors in the area of the damaged line told ABC4 that one of them saw a squirrel get electrocuted and fall to the ground.

However, when fire crews responded to knock down the flames, they saw no sign of a dead animal, a Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson said.