SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An investigation has sparked after a car was found in the Jordan River on Sunday, June 18, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Salt Lake City Fire reportedly assisted in pulling the car from the river Sunday morning.

Courtesy of SLCPD

SLCPD says the car was not reported stolen and officers found it empty.

Anyone with information on the car or how the crash happened should call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.