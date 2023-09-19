PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Shots were fired late Monday night in a Provo neighborhood, launching a police investigation with few leads.

In a press release, Provo Police Department spokesperson Janna-Lee Holland said residents in the area of 900 West and 1400 North in Provo began calling in around 9 p.m., reporting hearing gunshots.

Responding officers searched the area and found bullet shell casings in the roadway. After a preliminary investigation Monday night, police were unable to find any damage to property and there has been no evidence of anyone being injured by gunshots.

Video surveillance in the area shows the rounds were fired from a full-size pickup truck that left the area.

Holland said Detectives and Officers with the Provo Police Department are continuing their investigation into the shooting. She assured the public that there is no immediate risk to the community at this time.