SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah’s Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has been ranked one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The hospital, in partnership with University of Utah Health, has been ranked as one of the nation’s best in seven different pediatric specialties: cancer care, cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephology, neurology and neurosurgery, pulmonology, and urology.

Moreover, Primary Children’s neurology and neurosurgery patient outcomes are tied for number one in the country, according to a release.

How are these rankings decided? They’re based on data from almost 120 different children’s hospitals and surveys from “thousands of pediatric specialists,” the release states.

The rankings are meant to help patients, their families, and doctors make informed decisions about where to go to receive care. Additionally, they indicate hospitals that excel in clinical outcomes, level, and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion of pediatric specialists.

While Primary Children’s has been ranked as one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals for several years, Intermountain Primary Children’s is the pediatric specialty teaching hospital for the University of Utah School of Medicine.

“We are recruiting some of the nation’s best physicians, committed to continually improving clinical care, to help Primary Children’s patients thrive,” said Angelo P. Giardino, MD, Ph.D., chair of the University of Utah School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics and chief medical officer at Primary Children’s Hospital. “The recognition from U.S. News & World Report underscores this commitment and our outstanding teamwork to high-quality, compassionate care to children.”

Primary Children’s is the flagship pediatric hospital for Intermountain Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit health system that last year announced its more than $600 million Primary Promise to create the nation’s “model health system” for children. This campaign is a partnership between Intermountain Health and its communities and has raised more than $500 million to date.