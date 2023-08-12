SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Nearly 100 former patients, doctors, and staff members from Intermountain Primary Children’s Grant Scott Bonham Fetal Center reconnected on Saturday, Aug. 11 for the center’s first-ever family reunion.

Those who attended the family reunion at Sunnyside Park were able to play games, take pictures, and enjoy their day together.

David and Lindsey Funk’s three-year-old son Otto lives with Congenital High Airway Obstructive Syndrome. They said he has no airway to his nose, and that his mouth does not connect to his lungs. Otto is the first child in Utah to survive CHAOS, according to his parents.

The Funks said that the Grant Scott Bonham Fetal Center saved their son’s life, and enjoyed the opportunity they had at the family reunion to spend time with the people who impacted their lives.

“I think the people who surround yourself with in life will get you through tough times and I think that’s why it’s nice to be here, it’s because we can all relate,” David Funk said.

Brad Bonham, founder of Grant Scott Bonham Fetal Center, said events like the family reunion help him and his family remember why they started the Fetal Center.

“If our family accomplishes nothing more than to be a very small piece of what these talented doctors and administrators are doing to help the lives of these babies in the womb, we just feel extraordinary and blessed and grateful to play a very small part in it,” Bonham said.

Fetal Center Director Stephen Fenton said it is fun to see families outside of the hospital, and for kids to recognize that he is a normal person — not just a doctor. More importantly, he said, it is good to see how far the families have come.

“Just to see how far they’ve come and how well they’re doing and to catch a smile on their face is amazing,” he said.

Workers said they hope this is the first of many family reunions in the future.