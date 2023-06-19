MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — On June 16, Intermountain Health unveiled its newest surgery center.

Located on the campus of The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital-TOSH in Murray, the center will specialize in orthopedic procedures and treatments. The state-of-the-art center includes eight operating rooms where surgeons will perform outpatient surgeries on hips, knees, and spinal areas as well as other orthopedic procedures.

This is the seventh ambulatory surgery center (ASC) Intermountain has opened in Utah. An additional eight surgery centers are planned by 2024.

“Outpatient same-day surgeries are becoming a bigger part of healthcare, especially as we see technology and techniques improve in surgical care,” said Mike Clark, executive leader for surgery centers at Intermountain Health. “By making the process more efficient we can lower the cost which benefits our patients.”

Surgery centers provide a more efficient approach to surgery. Streamlined surgeries are performed repeatedly, allowing for shorter wait times and patients to return home the same day. This also reduces costs as overnight staff and facilities are not required.

“It’s incredible how far we’ve come in surgery care and this ASC is going to be another major step in quality healthcare,” said Nathan Momberger, MD, orthopedic surgeon at TOSH. “Orthopedic surgeries that used to take hours and require several nights in the hospital, can now be done in an hour with patients home in their bed that night.”

The public was invited to a ribbon cutting and open house on Friday, where they were able to tour operating rooms and talk to caregivers on hand answering questions. Procedures at the newest center will begin in mid-July.