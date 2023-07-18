SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Intermountain Health celebrated the 600th adult, life-saving heart transplant performed by the Intermountain Heart Transplant Team.

Transplant patients, donor families, and caregivers gathered to honor donors and celebrate the milestone for one of the most successful cardiac transplant programs in the nation. Surgeons and caregivers agree the milestone is exciting for the program but recognize the real heroes are donors and their families whose gift make organ transplantation possible.

“We owe a profound debt of gratitude to the donors, people who have been able to channel tragedy and grief into something that is good and life-sustaining for the people who have received transplants,” said Mark Dixon, Public Relations Director for Donner Connect.

Over the last 38 years, the transplant program at Intermountain has grown into a national model and has been recognized as a center of excellence with high-quality outcomes and excellent survival rates post-transplant, which are among the highest in the nation.