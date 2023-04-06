SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A reported avalanche at Snowbird has forced the resort to reissue the interlodge order just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. The Alta Ski Area also issued an interlodge order at roughly the same time, effective immediately.

According to Snowbird, a naturally-occurring avalanche started on the lower section of Mt. Superior and ran across State Route 210 and onto the western edge of Snowbird’s Chickadee trail.

“We are taking every measure possible to confirm that no guests or employees were impacted, including the use of avalanche rescue dogs,” Snowbird officials said.

UDOT crews are clearing debris from an avalanche at milepost 8 of SR210. Courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation.

Resort ski patrol is reportedly searching for guests possibly caught in the avalanche. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of any individuals trapped in an avalanche.

As these ski resorts remain in interlodge status, all lifts are on hold — forcing guests and employees to find the nearest buildings for shelter.

The resorts are back in interlodge after the order was lifted this morning.

With avalanche mitigation on SR 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon, the latest closure, which began at 11:20 a.m. on April 6, remains active as UDOT works to clear debris at Tanners (MP 8), with no estimated time of opening.

Both resorts have experienced interlodge since Monday, April 3 — leaving many skiers and snowboarders stranded indoors during a week of heavy snowfall in the mountain ranges.

“Today will be a shock to the snowpack as this will be the first real day of strong sunshine,” said Utah Avalanche Center Forest Service Director Mark Staples. “Wet avalanches are likely on south and west facing slopes where the avalanche danger will rise to considerable.”