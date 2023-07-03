SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Department are investigating what they say was an intentional hit-and-run that has left one man dead.

SLCPD Sgt. Mark Wian told ABC4, after a preliminary investigation, detectives believe a driver was traveling westbound on 1000 North near 1020 West just after 1:00 a.m. while a 61-year-old man on a scooter was traveling westbound on the opposite side of the road.

Wian said the driver turned around, crossing lanes to head in the opposite direction before striking the man on the scooter. Detectives believe the hit-and-run was deliberate and the driver was intentionally targeting the man on the scooter.

First responders provided emergency life-saving medical aid to the 61-year-old victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are unsure if the driver and the man on the scooter knew each other and currently have no details on the type of car involved in the crash. Detectives do believe the car involved has front end damage as a result of the hit-and-run.

Wian told ABC4 police have begun canvasing the area, including knocking on doors to find surveillance footage if possible, though they are asking for the public’s help in gathering information.

“Anyone in the area, anyone in the community, if you have any information on this crash, please give us a call,” said Sgt. Wian. Members of the community are encouraged to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-144525.

Salt Lake City Police Department said this is the sixth traffic-related death and the 11th homicide in Salt Lake City for 2023.

The identity of the man who died on the scooter has not been released at this time.