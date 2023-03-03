DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — A dog was severely injured in Draper on Thursday when it was attacked by an injured fox who had been caught in an illegal trap.

According to Draper City, the fox was caught in an illegal steel jaw animal trap in the area of Jordan River Rotary Park. The injured fox then attacked an off-leash dog.

A second, un-triggered trap was located in the same area. Animal traps are illegal in Draper City, the press release stated.

Courtesy of Draper City Animal Services Courtesy of Draper City Animal Services

The press release said that the Draper Police Department encourages residents to be careful while walking on trails and in the river bottoms.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Be watchful with children and animals on trails throughout the city as these traps continue to be found in our community,” said representatives of Draper City.

Dog owners were also reminded in the email to observe leash laws designed to protect their pets.

If anyone has information about these illegal traps being placed, please contact Draper police dispatch at (801) 840-4000.