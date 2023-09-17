WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — An injured dirt biker was rescued out of Little South Fork in Wasatch Co. on Saturday, according to Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sept. 16, Wasatch 911 received a call regarding an injured dirt biker. Search and rescue crews as well as Wasatch Fire crews responded to the incident, which was located in the Little South Fork area.

Officials said Life Flight was called in because of the “remoteness” of the area.

Courtesy of Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue

After finding the injured dirt biker, described as a 38-year-old woman, rescue crews determined that the safest rescue method would be to hoist her out.

The rescue reportedly took two and a half hours to complete. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

No further information is currently available.