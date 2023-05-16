Big Cottonwood Creek in the Big Cottonwood canyon, near Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) — The City of Holladay announced a state of emergency on Tuesday, May 16 due to “the imminent risk of flooding.”

The city declared a state of emergency, allowing it greater access to state and federal funds, due to flooding concerns “primarily from Big Cottonwood Canyon into Big Cottonwood Creek,” the city announcement said.

Big Cottonwood Creek runs through four miles of property in Holladay, amounting to eight streambank miles placing private and public properties at risk. This area is designated as a ‘special flood hazard area.’

If the creek overflows, the city said it would threaten “an imminent disaster within the City that causes risk to life and damage to homes, parks, vehicles, sidewalks, roads, and other property damage.”

The state of emergency will last 30 days and is subject to an extension if necessary.

“This declaration will allow the city to gain financial help and other resources if the spring runoff adversely affects the city,” the press release said.

