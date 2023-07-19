SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A Sandy man was taken into custody after allegedly rushing an officer to take his pistol and fighting with officers and medical staff on Tuesday.

Travis David Naegle, 38, was booked facing several charges including first-degree felony disarming a police officer, third-degree felony assault by prisoner, misdemeanors assault on healthcare providers, propelling a bodily substance, and intoxication. He is also facing an infraction charge for disorderly conduct.

According to Sandy police, Naegle was at the Sandy City Skatepark around 3:30 p.m., “wrestling” with another man, a few feet away from a children’s playground. When officers arrived, they found the second man, who said he had been wrestling with his “sensei” – the Japanese word for teacher – according to the booking affidavit.

Naegle was reportedly found nearby “dripping sweat” and was only able to say “water.” A Sandy officer reportedly offered Naegle water, though he refused to take it. The officer called Sandy Fire paramedics for an assessment and asked Naegle for his name. Naegle allegedly responded with, “Your name.”

Shortly before Sandy Fire arrived, Naegle allegedly jumped and told the officer “I’m going to take your pistol,” and charged. According to the booking affidavit, the officer sidestepped Naegle and sprayed him with pepper spray, handcuffing Naegle afterward.

Sandy Fire arrived and began to take Naegle away on a stretcher but Naegle was “yelling and swinging his legs around” during the trip to the hospital. Naegle allegedly spit at nurses and a Sandy Police sergeant while he was being restrained, kicking the sergeant in the head during the fight.

Once the medical staff was able to wash off the pepper spray at the hospital, Naegle allegedly admitted to officers that he had been drinking and was an alcoholic.

The other man involved in the wrestling at the park left the skate park willingly and without incident after being confronted by police.